Savannah's Coletrane Williams talks landing role on new OWN hit series, Love Is

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

Savannah, GA - What does love really look like? 
OWN's new summer series, Love Is___, wades through the complex layers of romantic relationships.
If you're a fan of the show, you may recognize a familiar face on your screen.
Coletrane Williams plays Marvin-- and all of Savannah is beaming with pride!
He joins us with more on the show and his career.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Follow Coletrane's journey here.

 

 

 

