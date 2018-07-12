Savannah's Coletrane Williams talks landing role on new OWN hit series, Love Is
Savannah, GA - What does love really look like?
OWN's new summer series, Love Is___, wades through the complex layers of romantic relationships.
If you're a fan of the show, you may recognize a familiar face on your screen.
Coletrane Williams plays Marvin-- and all of Savannah is beaming with pride!
He joins us with more on the show and his career.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
Follow Coletrane's journey here.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Two children seriously injured in...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Northbound Pooler Parkway near Lowe's...
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: British hopes alive in Wimbledon mixed doubles
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy nominations
- Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying
- Syrian government raises its flag over cradle of 2011 revolt
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.