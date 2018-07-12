Savannah's Coletrane Williams talks landing role on new OWN hit series, Love Is Video

Savannah, GA - What does love really look like?

OWN's new summer series, Love Is___, wades through the complex layers of romantic relationships.

If you're a fan of the show, you may recognize a familiar face on your screen.

Coletrane Williams plays Marvin-- and all of Savannah is beaming with pride!

He joins us with more on the show and his career.

Follow Coletrane's journey here.