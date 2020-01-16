Savannah restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Savannah restaurant has been named one of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

Yelp revealed its list, “America’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020” last week, and Savannah’s Fox & Fig came in at #82.

To come up with this year’s winning list, Yelp data scientists pulled the top spots in the country based on ratings and reviews. Then, Yelp’s community managers finalized the rankings.

Fox & Fig is a vegan cafe that features coffee and a plant-based menu located in Downtown Savannah, just off of Troup Square. The cafe has nearly 400 reviews on Yelp and has four and a half stars.

According to Fox & Fig’s website, the menu is crafted from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Some items on the menu include eggless quiche, oat milk pancakes, a meatless burger, cashew cheese garlic bread. The cafe also serves a wide variety of teas, espresso drinks, beer, wine and desserts.