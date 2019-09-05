Savannah Responds accepts donations for Dorian victims in Bahamas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Responds typically gathers non-perishable items to help citizens in Georgia and the Carolinas after a hurricane.

But this time, they’re bringing their efforts overseas where they think the donations can make the most impact.

Hurricane Dorian caused major destruction in the Bahamas and claimed at least 20 lives. Many citizens are still in shelters because of severe flooding.

Savannah Responds founder Michael Shortt says Savannah citizens are fortunate to make it out of the storm with minimal damage. He believes this time, their organization should shift efforts to the people who need it most.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit the Savannah Responds Facebook page. You can also call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to donate directly to the Salvation Army, so they can distribute the funds directly to Nassau to help thousands in need.