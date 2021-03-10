Savannah residents react to vaccine eligibility expansion in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days after Governor Brian Kemp opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, he has expanded the criteria again.

Starting on Monday, more than 3 million more Georgians will be eligible to get the vaccine. Georgians who are 55 and older and those with serious health conditions can now roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those 16 and older who are high risk are also eligible.

“This vaccine as we’ve said many times, it is safe, it’s effective and is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said.

Savannah residents News 3 spoke with say they’re excited to get their vaccine. Logan Welliver lost his job working in hotel hospitality due to the pandemic. He said to finally be making progress with the vaccine rollout, he’s ready to get it.

“I am for it. My grandmother has got it and my parents are in the medical industry so they’ve all got it,” Welliver said.

Governor Kemp also said he expects that by early April all adults should be able to get the vaccine which is encouraging news to Welliver. He said even though he plans to get the shot, he still has his worries.

“I am a little skeptical because it hasn’t been a full year of seeing what happens, but I’m still excited for it because I know that it helps the community,” Welliver told News 3.

Avery Wilt is a Savannah College of Art and Design student who’s also planning to get the vaccine when she can.

“I’m excited about it. I’ve been checking the list every day for the past few days because I’m a service worker as well in the service industry, so I’d love to get it,” Wilt said.

She said she knows many people who are ready for their turn to get vaccinated because to them it’s the only thing that’s going to turn this pandemic around.

“I do think it’s definitely a step in the right direction, a long-waited step honestly. The sooner, the better,” Wilt said.

The mass vaccination site in Chatham County will open in one week on March 17. Those who are currently eligible can pre-register now.