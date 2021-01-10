Savannah reports no 2020 fire deaths, first time in a decade

SAVANNAH. Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia’s oldest city say they saw no deaths from fires in 2020. That’s the first time that’s happened in a decade.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a news release it responded to 920 fires last year, but nobody died.

Savannah wasn’t so fortunate during the previous nine years.

The department says 41 people died as a result of fires between 2011 and 2019. Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard says fires were down overall in 2020, despite an increased number of people staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He credited not only his department’s effectiveness at fighting fires, but also its efforts toward fire prevention and education.