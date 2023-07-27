SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah rapper Quando Rondo was in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

The rapper, Tyquan Bowman, was out on bond and awaiting trial for drug and gang charges when he got into a car crash on July 15 that caused the driver of the other vehicle to be temporarily unresponsive.

Medical reports found that Bowman was on benzodiazepines and opiates at the time of the crash. Although Narcan was used on him at the scene, his lawyer argued that the drugs may have been administered at the hospital after the crash.

The state’s request for Bowman to be put on an ankle monitor was denied. However, his driving privileges were revoked and he must undergo drug testing.

“You are a young man with a career in front of you,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes told Bowman. “All sorts of opportunities. But the bottom line is that it’s all on you.”

Prosecutors have said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.

The rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020.

His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report