Savannah radio icon dies from COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cumulus Media confirmed the passing of Don Scott, Program Director and Afternoon On-Air Host for Cumulus Savannah’s I-95/WIXV-FM.

A representative says “The Rock of Savannah” personality died Wednesday at a Savannah hospital from COVID-19.

Scott started working for Cumulus and WIXV-FM in 1985 after moving from Florida.

According to Cumulus, Scott helped support community initiatives over the past 36 years including local hunger relief efforts to Toys for Tots, the St. Jude Children’s Research Center, breast cancer research and many more.

“Rock and Roll in Savannah has lost an Icon,” said Eric Mastel, Regional Vice President/Market Manager with Cumulus Media, “Whether he was helping to raise funds for charity, hosting a concert or simply executing a client remote, he left nothing on the bench. All in – all the time. I came to rely heavily on Don’s expertise and advice over that past decade. He will be greatly missed by me, his co-workers and his fans.”

Don Scott (left) was honored by the State of Georgia in October 2020 with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community service. The award is Georgia’s highest service award and was presented to Don by Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah).

WIXV-FM plans to air a tribute show for Scott on Friday, October 15th at 5:00 p.m.

The tribute show will be rebroadcast on the station the following two days; 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

I-95/WIXV-FM says they are collaborating with Coach’s Corner on a tribute/fundraiser event for November with proceeds going to Don’s family. Details for that event are forthcoming and will be announced when available at: www.i95savannah.com.