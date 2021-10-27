Savannah Pro Hockey to announce official name, logo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Pro Hockey has been hinting at it for a week now, and the official name is about to drop.

The big announcement is set for 4 p.m. Catch it live on Facebook or right here on this page.

The team will be the first tenant of Enmarket Arena, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

After scouring the comments on social media, “Spirits” and “Spectres” seemed to be the top guesses. But as WSAV Sports Director Andrew Goldstein pointed out — Savannah Spirit, the city’s women’s soccer team, already holds the title.

I've confirmed that it is not the Spectres and the Spirit is already the name of the local WPSL team.



Yet it's clear people wanted the spooky theme from the team name suggestions so….Savannah Ghosts maybe? https://t.co/uIbI1LxIj4 — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) October 21, 2021

WSAV Sports caught up with Bob Ohrablo, president of the ECHL teams in Savannah and Jacksonville, on the podcast last month.

He mentioned “Spectres” would be difficult to trademark.

The trademark process has delayed the announcement, Ohrablo said, adding that the name and logo reveal has been a long time coming.

A naming contest was held at the start of the year which garnered over 3,000 submissions.

One of the most memorable suggestions: “Frozen Bananas.”

“I think we’ll leave the Bananas to the Savannah Bananas, who do it very well,” Ohrablo said.

As for the chosen name, Ohrablo said it plays well into the culture of Savannah.

“We’re really happy with what’s come out,” he added.

What’s next for the team? Naming the coach.

“I’d prefer to have somebody that has experience coaching in the ECHL as a head coach or assistant coach,” said Ohrablo on the podcast. “The first thing we look for is someone that’s going to stock the team with players with a lot of passion and someone that’s going to stock the team with players represents us well.”

That announcement could come in March or April.

Ohrablo explained that most players in the league don’t become free agents until July. The 2022-23 season is set to start in October.

Savannah isn’t a total stranger to hockey. The annual Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic has proven its success but the pro team will need to draw fans for an entire season, not just a weekend.

Ohrablo said they’re working to bring in fans beyond the city.

“Being the only pro hockey team in the region, we’ll have quite a large base to draw from,” he said.

If you’re looking to score a seat now, the team is taking deposits towards season memberships.