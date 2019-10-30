Savannah prepares for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon kicks off in Savannah on Friday. The event brings thousands of runners from around the world to the Hostess city. The marathon is said to be one of the biggest events in Savannah.

The event includes a marathon, a half-marathon, a 2-person half-marathon, a 5K and a 1 mile races.

Two health and fitness expos take place on Thursday and Friday.

The city plans several road closures downtown for the marathon.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will impact Chatham Area Transit services this weekend. On Saturday, all CAT buses will be rerouted or delayed due to the marathon

The national featured charity for The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity with the goal of ending childhood cancer. To register and learn more about the courses, visit the Savannah Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon website HERE.