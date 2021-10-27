Savannah Police warn residents of Georgia Power scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) alerts residents of a recent Georgia Power scam that has been circulating through the area.

According to police, a person claiming to work for the power company calls the victim requesting they pay their bill over the phone.

Police say the crooks use scare tactics and threaten to turn off the resident’s power if they do not pay.

The scammers will even spoof Georgia Power’s real phone number when calling so the caller ID will make it appear that the call is coming from the power company.

SPD says the scammers often request payment in the form of a gift card or money pack cards.

Police add Georgia Power is not the only company that has been victim of this type of scam. SPD advises residents to beware of any company – gas, water or electric – company that calls with similar claims.

SPD also shred some tips for residents who feel they are being targeted by the scam:

The “power company representative” will often claim you have a limited amount of time before power is disconnected. This is your first sign of a potential scam. When you hear this, hang up immediately and call Georgia Power. Check the Georgia Power online portal for confirmation of what the caller claimed about your bill. Visit one of the local Georgia Power payment centers in person to ask about the validity of the claim. Georgia power never asks for payment via gift cards or money pack cards. Check before sending money. Verify the information. Call someone you know and get an opinion. Never rush to make a decision in these matters. The caller uses fear tactics to make you make a quick decision without thinking it through. This process is never done in only 45 minutes as the scam call states

Georgia Power has additional information on the scams on its website at https://www.georgiapower.com/company/safety/fraud-protection/common-fraud-examples.htmland https://www.georgiapower.com/company/safety/fraud-protection.html