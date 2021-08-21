Savannah police surprise elderly woman with act of kindness she’ll never forget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After working a grueling 12-hour shift, most Savannah police officers would go home for a much-needed rest.

But Sgt. Andy Arnsdorff and Officer Jeff Crosby changed out of their uniforms and got to work, helping a woman in need. Earlier this week another officer noticed the grass was overgrown and the lawn needed to be sprayed for ants.

The police officers got to work on a riding mower, sprayed weed killer and got rid of the ants. After several hours of work and a few cups of coffee, the lawn looked much better.

The 84-year-old homeowner says this is one random act of kindness she will never forget.