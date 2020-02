SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced Wednesday overnight a shooting investigation.

Officials say officers responded to a shooting call near the area of Willis Drive near San Anton.

Police say a victim was self-transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

According to officials, officers are searching for a possible crime scene. They ask that everyone avoid the area.

WSAV will continue to follow this story and will bring you any updates as they become available.