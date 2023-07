SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing woman.

Officials said 48-year-old Monica Jackson, aka “Strawberry,” is approximately 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

Jackson is known to frequent the area of the 600 block of West 39th St, the 200 block of West 32nd/Barnard St and the 100 block of Oglesby in Garden City, according to SPD.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.