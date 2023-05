SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen on Sunday.

Sabrina Lawton was last seen at 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Henry St.

At the time, she was wearing a black hoodie, black tee, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Sabrina is described as 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds.

She’s known to frequent E. Waldburg, Duffy St., Dollar General on Quacco and Berwick Lakes.

If you see her, call 911, Savannah Police urges.