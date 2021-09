SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for an elderly woman last seen Wednesday morning.

Related Content Police: Savannah man injured in downtown shooting

According to police, 86-year-old Janice Krishnan is known to stay around the 600 block of E 36th Street.

SPD says Krishnan is 5 feet tall and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plaid red shirt, blue jeans, blue sandals and a headscarf.

Call 911 if you see her, police urged.