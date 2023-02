SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

SPD said DaNae Brown was last seen at 9 p.m. on Monday leaving the 1000 block of E. 39th St. She was headed south on Waters Avenue.

DaNae was wearing a black Gap hoodie with white letters and pink basketball shorts. She is 5-foot-6 and 215 lbs., according to the department.

If you see her, police urge you to call 911.