SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 59-year-old man.

Calvin Farr has been missing for nearly two weeks. SPD said he was last seen leaving the 1400 block of Coffee Bluff Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

At the time, he was wearing khaki pants, a red shirt and an orange safety vest, according to police.

If you see Farr, SPD urges you to call 911.