Savannah Police seek man for questioning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asks the public for help finding a subject wanted for questioning in regards to an ongoing investigation.

Detectives want to question Terrell Daniels, 25.

Daniels stands 6’1” and weighs about 150 lbs. Police say Daniels is known to frequent the 7200 block of Leghorn Street.

If you know Daniel’s location, police ask you call detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm.