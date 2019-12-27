Savannah Police seek driver involved in Christmas Eve hit and run

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist on December 24th.

According to police, a Lexus traveling north on Waters Avenue attempted to turn right and struck a motorcyclist. Police say the Lexus then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist, Dionne McAffee, 46, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The Lexus was later located abandoned in the 1300 block of E. 56th Street.

Anyone with information on this incident or the driver of the Lexus should contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

