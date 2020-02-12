Savannah police seek auto theft, card theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the community for help identifying a man caught on camera using a stolen credit card.

The credit card was taken during an auto theft that occurred earlier that day.

Police say the suspect used the credit card at the Waffle House on Gateway W. Boulevard during the early morning hours of October 13th.

Police describe the suspect in his early to mid-20s, 5’10” to 6’02” and weighing around 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on this case can contact detectives at (912) 651-6694 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

