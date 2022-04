SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Tyson Truedell, 25, was last seen April 15 leaving the 600 block of Seiler Avenue in a gray 2018 Toyota Corolla with GA Tag# CTA3751. The car was seen in downtown last week.

Truedell is 6’1″, weighs 240 pounds, and has a shaved head.

If seen, police ask you to call 911.