SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police (SPD) are searching for a missing man who was last seen on April 26, according to police.

Charles Vinson, 23, is 6’2″ and weighs 200 lbs. His hair is styled in medium-length dreads. Vinson was last seen on around 2:30 a.m., SPD said.

Police are asking anyone who sees him call 911.