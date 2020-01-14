Savannah Police search for shoplifting suspects accused of pepper spraying employee

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police Southside Precinct detectives ask the public’s help identifying two shoplifting suspects, who pepper sprayed a retail loss prevention officer.

Police say the two women visited the he T.J. Maxx on the 7400 block of Abercorn Street on December 29th.

Officials say surveillance footage concealing an item. The suspects attempted to leave the store without purchasing the item.

Police say one of the suspects pepper sprayed a loss prevention officer who attempted to stop them.

Witnesses say the suspects left the scene in a gray Honda Accord.

One of the suspects wore a pink hat, a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue leggings.

The other suspect who wore a pink sweater, light blue jeans and Jordan sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact detectives at (912) 351-3400.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

