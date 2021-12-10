Savannah Police search for missing 70-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asks the public for help locating a missing man.

Police say Johnnie Scott, 70 was last seen near 100 W. 60th street on November 20th.

Johnnie stands 6’01” and weighs 150 lbs.

He wears glasses and has missing teeth. Johnnie was also wearing a straw hat, red/black plaid shirt over a dark shirt, khaki pants, red/black shoes.

Police Johnnie frequents the Gwinnett St. Kroger, Forsyth Park and the 700 block of E 51st.

Police ask anyone with information on Johnnie’s whereabouts to call 911.