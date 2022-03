SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help locating a missing man.

SPD says they are searching for Michael Lindsey, 65.

Police say Michael was last seen Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. near Chatham Parkway.

Michael stands 5’8”, weighs 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Michael frequents Agate St in Carver Village.

SPD asks that anyone sees Michael Lindsey to call 911.