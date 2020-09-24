Savannah Police search for missing 13-year old, ask for public’s help

Layla Johnson, 13

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing thirteen year old.

Police say Layla Johnson was last seen Wednesday evening on the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street. 

Layal has long braids, a yellow shirt, black and red jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.

Layla is 5’11” and 120 lbs.

Anyone that knows where Layla is or sees her is asked to call 911.

