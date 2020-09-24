Savannah Police search for missing 13-year old, ask for public’s help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing thirteen year old.
Police say Layla Johnson was last seen Wednesday evening on the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street.
Layal has long braids, a yellow shirt, black and red jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.
Layla is 5’11” and 120 lbs.
Anyone that knows where Layla is or sees her is asked to call 911.
#SPDMissing: Layla Johnson, 13, 5'11", 120 lbs. She was last seen yesterday at around 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street. She was last seen with long braids, a yellow shirt, black and red jacket, dark pants and white sneakers. If seen, please call 911! pic.twitter.com/BCQz1uX9tC— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 24, 2020