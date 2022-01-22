Savannah police search for man suspected of burglaries, aggravated assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for help identifying a man suspected of several burglaries and aggravated assault. SPD says the man entered five homes between Jan. 20 at 11:40 p.m. and Jan 21 around 3 a.m.

He shot one homeowner at a home in the 500 block of E 34th Street after the homeowner attempted to stop him from entering the home, SPD said. The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his arm and the suspect fled the scene.

The man also fought a woman after he entered the home while the residents were inside. The woman was not hurt and the suspect fled the scene.

SPD describes the suspect as a Black man with a thin build. He was wearing black mask, grey hoodie and black pants.

Police urge homeowners to secure their homes and ask anyone with information to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.