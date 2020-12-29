Savannah Police search for domestic violence suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks for the public’s help locating a wanted domestic violence suspect.

Police say Micah Bryant Latson, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children linked to a domestic violence-related assault that happened on December 10th.

Police believe Latson could possibly be in the Jesup area.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Latson or his whereabouts to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm