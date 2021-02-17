Savannah Police officers rescue pelican in distress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officers from the Savannah Police Department have had to put their animal handling skills to the test this year.

In January, officers helped wrangle a cow on the loose near Interstate 16, and this week, they were called to rescue a pelican in distress.

According to SPD, three officers responded to Abercorn and Anderson streets Tuesday afternoon where the bird — flopping around and struggling to fly — was impeding traffic at the intersection.

Savannah Police Department

Savannah Police Department

Savannah Police Department

Savannah Police Department

It took a few attempts for Sgt. Suddath, Officer Urban and Officer Bryant to capture the pelican, but with some suggestions from onlookers, they were able to get the bird to safety.

“Mr. Pelican” got a police escort to Oatland Island Wildlife Center where volunteers will look after him.

“Anyone want to take bets on what animal it will be for March?” SPD joked. “We seem to be on a roll!”