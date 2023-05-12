SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gator on the loose!

That was the call Savannah Police Officer Reyes got Thursday night on the southside of Savannah.

He headed over to Montclair Boulevard where he found the 6-foot alligator hanging out in a ditch.

“Now he has the same rights as all of us to go on a peaceful evening stroll… um, just maybe not right there,” the Savannah Police Department quipped on Facebook.

“I bet the officer never expected that he was going to encounter a gator on his shift, LOL great job,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Gator had warrants evidently!” another joked.

Reyes helped relocate the gator to another location.