Savannah Police officer faces charge of cruelty to children; GBI and SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has begun an internal investigation following the arrest of one of their own officers.

SPD says Cpl. Vincent Miller, 32, was arrested May 16 on a charge of cruelty to children – first degree.

Police say officers responded May 15 to a Savannah residence regarding an SPD officer who had been involved in suspicious acts against a child.

SPD says they contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) immediately upon learning details of the claims made by the child’s parent.

According to the GBI, Miller, while off duty, was at a neighbor’s house when he was caught on camera physically abusing a two year old child. GBI says Miller punctured the child with an unknown object.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. GBI says once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

While the GBI continues to investigate the incident, SPD’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an internal investigation.

Miller will be on administrative leave while the internal investigation is ongoing.

Miller has been with the police department for seven years.