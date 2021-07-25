Savannah Police mourn loss of K-9 in crash early Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An early morning crash on Sunday claimed the life of a Savanah Police Department (SPD) K-9.

The crash caused the SUV to overturn at Price and Liberty Streets around 2:15 a.m. Officer Jon Lindsey and K-9 Jas, were responding to a call when the crash occurred. Jas was in the backseat of the SUV when it overturned, SPD said.

The patrol and drug dog was a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois, who joined the force in the summer of 2019.

Officer Jon Lindsey was in the car with Jas but did not suffer any injuries. Together, the two completed 37 arrests, 63 drug searches and three building searches, SPD said.

Memorial plans will be released later on.