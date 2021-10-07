Savannah Police: Missing teen last seen over 2 weeks ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen for two weeks.

Officials say Younique Garcia was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Her last known location was the 700 block of Lavinia Street, located in the Cuyler-Brownsville area.

The 14-year-old is described as 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds. SPD said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt and black leggings with a crinkle hairstyle.

Younique and her sister went missing back in August and were later found safe.

Anyone who sees the missing teen is asked to call 911.