SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old.

Carson Jacobson was last seen downtown Monday on Perry Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Jacobson is described as 6-foot-1 with brown hair with a blond streak. He was reportedly last seen wearing khaki pants and a burgundy shirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.