Local News

Savannah Police investigating two vehicle crash and shots fired on West Boundary Street

Savannah police say the crash was not connected to the shots fired.

By:

Posted: Mar 31, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of W. Boundary Street at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

At the same time, an uninvolved vehicle trying to flee the scene crashed into a vehicle nearby. The person who hit the vehicle was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The person in the hit vehicle fled the scene. There are no reported injuries due to the shots fired. Detectives will continue to assess the scene. Stay with News 3s as we continue to follow this story.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center