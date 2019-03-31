Savannah Police investigating two vehicle crash and shots fired on West Boundary Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of W. Boundary Street at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

At the same time, an uninvolved vehicle trying to flee the scene crashed into a vehicle nearby. The person who hit the vehicle was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The person in the hit vehicle fled the scene. There are no reported injuries due to the shots fired. Detectives will continue to assess the scene. Stay with News 3s as we continue to follow this story.