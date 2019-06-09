Savannah Police investigating early morning double shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Savannah.
Detectives were called to Zubley Street near MLK Jr. Blvd. around 2:45 a.m.
They found a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Officers are trying to determine what led to the shooting. No word yet about a possible suspect.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Asian stocks rise as Chinese trade data beats expectations
- Ally of Kazakhstan's longtime ex-leader wins presidency
- Kim Dotcom fights US extradition in New Zealand's top court
- Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52