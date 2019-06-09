Savannah Police investigating early morning double shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)

Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Savannah.

Detectives were called to Zubley Street near MLK Jr. Blvd. around 2:45 a.m.

They found a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers are trying to determine what led to the shooting. No word yet about a possible suspect.



