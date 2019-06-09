Local News

Savannah Police investigating early morning double shooting

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 03:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:12 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)

Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Savannah.

Detectives were called to Zubley Street near MLK Jr. Blvd. around 2:45 a.m.

They found a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  No word yet about a possible suspect.

 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center