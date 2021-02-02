Savannah Police investigate Wheaton Street head-on collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) investigates a Sunday head-on crash that left one person with serious injuries.
Police say the crash happened Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on Wheaton and Cedar streets.
Police say a Cadillac Deville traveling west in the eastbound lane of Wheaton struck an eastbound Ford van.
The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the Cadillac driver was transported with serious injuries.
SPD’s TIU continues to investigate.