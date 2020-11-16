Savannah Police investigate two Sunday night shootings, 4 injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police say officers responded Sunday at 10:00 p.m. to a shooting call in the 600 block of W. 60th Street.

Police say no victims were located at the scene but three male victims showed up at local hospitals.

One of the victim’s injuries are considered serious. The other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:30 p.m. that night, Savannah Police responded to E. 38th at Fulmer streets and discovered a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say crews transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Savannah police continue to investigate both shootings.

Officials say there is no indication that the two are related at this time.