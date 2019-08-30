Savannah Police investigate two deadly crashes

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating two unrelated, fatal crashes in Savannah. Both of those crashes occurred on Thursday.

Savannah Police say around 10:45 a.m. Thursday a dark blue Honda Accord failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling south on Sanders Street. The Honda Accord struck a Saturn Vue driven by Gayle Leary, 61. The collision caused Leary’s vehicle to hit a parked car in the area. The unknown driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling west on Derenne Avenue near White Bluff Road.

Leary was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the second fatal collision happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Airways Avenue and Ida J. Gadsen Drive. A car traveling east on Airways Avenue collided with another vehicle traveling north on Gadsen Drive. One of the drivers, Syan Forde, 20, of Richmond Hill sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

TIU continues to investigate both of these crashes.

Anyone with information on the dark blue Honda Accord involved in the fatal hit and run on Sanders Street is asked to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.

