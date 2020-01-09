Savannah Police investigate the burglary of a local Goodwill

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to a police report, Savannah police responded to a burglary call at the Goodwill on Sallie Mood drive on Monday, December 30th.

Police say employees that morning discovered televisions from one of the offices were gone. After reviewing security video footage, it was determined a crook broke into the building over the weekend.

Police documents say the video shows a person wearing a motorcycle helmet entered through the docking area of the building. The person left with items and returned wearing a scarf and a baseball cap to take more items.

Police say the video showed a white male enter the store go through boxes. Police described the subject as a white male, 5’6” to 5’8”, 150 lbs- 170 lbs, around late 30s to early 40s, dark hair and with a dark goatee.

Police report the thieves stole jewelry and musical instruments totaling thousands of dollars. According to the police report, among the items stolen, a lady’s Rolex watch worth $4,500.

