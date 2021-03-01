Savannah Police investigate Sunday Abercorn crash that seriously injured driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a serious injury, single-vehicle wreck that happened Sunday afternoon.

photo: Savannah Police Department

Police say Ronald Nelson, 40, was traveling west on Abercorn street when he lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle crossed multiple lanes, struck a curb, causing it to flip and leave the roadway. The vehicle ended up striking a power pole and a tree before coming to a stop.

Emergency medical services personnel transported Nelson to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate