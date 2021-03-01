Savannah Police investigate Sunday Abercorn crash that seriously injured driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a serious injury, single-vehicle wreck that happened Sunday afternoon.
Police say Ronald Nelson, 40, was traveling west on Abercorn street when he lost control of his vehicle.
Police say the vehicle crossed multiple lanes, struck a curb, causing it to flip and leave the roadway. The vehicle ended up striking a power pole and a tree before coming to a stop.
Emergency medical services personnel transported Nelson to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.
The Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate