Savannah police investigate Saturday night motel shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police are investigating after a man arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to Days Inn at 11750 Abercorn St just after 11 p.m. lastnight. According to the Savannah Police department it appears the woman shot the man in the parking lot.

At this time authorities say the incident is domestic related. The female remained on scene to speak with detectives. The male fled the scene before officers arrived.

He later showed up at St. Jospeh's Hospital. News 3 will continue to update you on this story as we know more.