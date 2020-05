SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate an early morning shooting.

Officers say one person was shot around 1:15 Wednesday morning on Pinetree road off of Skidaway.

The gunshot victim’s identity and current condition has not been released.

Savannah Police ask if anyone knows anything about what happened to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

