SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police say they are investigating an overnight burglary of the Citigo gas station located in Habersham Village.

Police say they responded to the burglary call around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to our crew at the scene, the front doors to the gas station were removed from the building.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details as they are released.