Savannah Police investigate multiple Saturday night shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Savannah Police are investigating multiple Saturday night shootings.

Officials say the first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Gwinnett Street.

An officer found one man shot with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers say they are still searching for a suspect. Three others were also shot late Saturday night. It remains unknown if the incidents are related.

If you have any information, call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 912-234-2020.