SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police responded to a shooting Friday morning at a residence on Abercorn and 66th street.

Police say a man was grazed by a bullet and there were no serious injuries.

Officers responded to the call just before 5:45 a.m.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.

