Savannah Police investigate deadly MLK Jr. Blvd crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A vehicle collision Sunday night claimed a man’s life.

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the deadly crash.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. when it attempted to turn westbound onto Gwinnett.

Police say the Camry turned in front of another vehicle traveling south on MLK Jr. Blvd., leading to the collision.

Emergency crews transported a male driver to the hospital where he died.

Police are waiting to release the man’s name until his family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.