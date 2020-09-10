Savannah Police investigate deadly Harden street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department investigates the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Police responded Tuesday overnight to the 2400 block of Harden Street.

Officers discovered Matthew Hayes suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crews transported Hayes to a hospital.

Hayes died from his injuries the following day.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.

Police ask that anyone with information to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.