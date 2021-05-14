Savannah Police investigate deadly apartment complex shooting as homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at Bricktowne Flats Thursday evening as a homicide, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD officials say officers responded to the first block of Peach Tree Drive in the Bricktowne Flats apartment complex around 9:45 p.m.

At the scene officers discovered Travis Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.

