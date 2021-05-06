Savannah Police investigate Wilcox Street shooting

Correction: In the previous article SPD reported the scene took place on Clinch Street. SPD says the correct street is Wilcox.

SAVANNAH, ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a Thursday morning shooting that injured one person.

SPD says officers responded to a call at the 900 block of Wilcox St. at 9:15 a.m. The officers discovered a male gunshot victim at the scene with a wound to the foot. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening.

Police say a person of interest has been located.

SPD says the suspect and the victim know each other. It appears to be an isolated incident.

